Family law deals with household affairs. It might be difficult to understand the whole of this law at once, but, it is important to understand one or two things about the same. This article will discuss some of the things you should understand about family law.

Custody

What happens to the children when parents get divorced? Many times they will go with the mother by a court order. Things are of late changing, and the most responsible parent goes with the kids. Courts are as well encouraging joint custody where both parents are involved in the upbringing of the children. This, however, is implemented if it does not disrupt the lifestyle of the children.

Superannuation

This generally talks about the family property. Payments made by both parties into a special fund is referred to as marital property. If a couple is planning to divorce, they can split the property as per their value. This is what should happen as per law, but many people do not pay attention to it. Immediate need take up all the cash assets leaving nothing or little to share.

Cohabitation

Partners should not expect so many legal rights if they are not legally married. Unfortunately, almost 50% of people tend to believe that this should not be the case. If you are okay with the arrangement you are living in, your interests might be protected through cohabitation. But normally, the usual privileges are only provided to people with a marriage certificate.

Debts

Debts are personal, and it can only be associated with the person who signed the papers with the lender. There is no way; you are going to be liable if your spouse borrowed money and they are not able to pay back. But other times, the court can conduct research and declare that the debt should be shared or paid jointly. This is so if both parties benefited from it.

Finances and Assets

Some people think that transferring assets earned in marriage can help, but the court will follow up and issue an order to have them transferred back to the original owner, after which they will be shared justifiably. The bank asks the partners to produce all financial documents for purposes of fair sharing. All suspicious transactions will be looked at as well; no stone will be left unturned. ..…