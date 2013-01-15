family attorney
Jul 14

What You Must Know About Family Law

Family law deals with household affairs. It might be difficult to understand the whole of this law at once, but, it is important to understand one or two things about the same. This article will discuss some of the things you should understand about family law.

Custody

broken family, child custodyWhat happens to the children when parents get divorced? Many times they will go with the mother by a court order. Things are of late changing, and the most responsible parent goes with the kids. Courts are as well encouraging joint custody where both parents are involved in the upbringing of the children. This, however, is implemented if it does not disrupt the lifestyle of the children.

Superannuation

This generally talks about the family property. Payments made by both parties into a special fund is referred to as marital property. If a couple is planning to divorce, they can split the property as per their value. This is what should happen as per law, but many people do not pay attention to it. Immediate need take up all the cash assets leaving nothing or little to share.

Cohabitation

Partners should not expect so many legal rights if they are not legally married. Unfortunately, almost 50% of people tend to believe that this should not be the case. If you are okay with the arrangement you are living in, your interests might be protected through cohabitation. But normally, the usual privileges are only provided to people with a marriage certificate.

Debts

about family lawDebts are personal, and it can only be associated with the person who signed the papers with the lender. There is no way; you are going to be liable if your spouse borrowed money and they are not able to pay back. But other times, the court can conduct research and declare that the debt should be shared or paid jointly. This is so if both parties benefited from it.

Finances and Assets

Some people think that transferring assets earned in marriage can help, but the court will follow up and issue an order to have them transferred back to the original owner, after which they will be shared justifiably. The bank asks the partners to produce all financial documents for purposes of fair sharing. All suspicious transactions will be looked at as well; no stone will be left unturned. ..…

Jul 14

Signs That Show That Your Employer Is an Abuser

Abuse in workplace has been there for a while now. Cases of workers with severe injuries and others who have not been paid are common. Realizing that, the government has come up with rules that protect the employees from abusive employers. Job abuse is everywhere, and it can happen to anyone. You will never get the perfect employer.

work, abuseJob abuse does not only happen in the form of physical harm, but it could also be social, emotional and psychological. If you are a worker in a foreign country, there are ways to detect an abusive employer and if possible stay away from them. Do not wait until they intimidate you.

Below are some common indicators of an abusive employer. Be cautious and walk away before things get out of hand. Read on.

  1. Unwanted physical contact, unnecessary and inappropriate comments and other treatments that do not feel right and which are prohibited by law.
  2. A yelling employer. An employer who yells at you either behind doors, in front of others with the intention to degrade you. Such an employer will always say things that will make you feel inadequate, incapable and worthless.
  3. If they collect your visa or passport and keeps it out of your reach.
  4. A too demanding employer. This might seem normal, but an employer who asks too much of your output might be abusive. At times you will try your best only to realize that they do not see it as enough.
  5. If he says terrible things about people when they are not there. Possibilities are that he or she will backstab you in your absence as well.
  6. employee, stressedWhen he asks you not to talk to your family and relatives even during breaks. Some go as far as collecting your phone. Others will forbid you from going out or talking to other people even coworkers.
  7. An overly controlling boss. Someone who monitors all your moves and always checks what you are doing might be abusive.
  8. If he asks you to work overtime or on your rest day.
  9. If he or she invades your privacy. They might tamper with personal details or matters and listen to your private conversations.
  10. If you are always stressed about work, then there is no doubt that you are not comfortable and that you are being abused.

 

 

 …

Jul 06

